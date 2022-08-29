SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police have arrested one man in connection to shooting at an empty pickup truck following a disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to a release by the Springdale Police Department, at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to calls of gunfire at the Woodspring Suites at 4397 Dixie Industrial Dr. Upon arrival, they found a white Chevrolet pickup truck riddled with several bullet holes on the front end.

Approximately an hour prior to this, officers were at the same location for a disturbance between two men who were separated and placed back in their rooms.

According to the release, police spoke with several witnesses who provided the name of a possible suspect as Seamus Gilligan, 28. Officers were able to later find Gilligan and interview him, where he admitted to shooting the vehicle. He was also one of the men involved in the disturbance prior to the shooting.

Gilligan was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available.