Man arrested in Springdale home invasion, rape

Editors Note: Some readers might find this story to be disturbing.

SPRINGDALE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to a home-invasion abduction and rape in Springdale on Saturday, March 20, according to a preliminary arrest report from the Springdale Police Department.

Thomas Alee was arrested at the Scottish Inn & Suites on S. Thompson Street in Springdale on Saturday and faces charges of felony aggravated assault, kidnapping, rape, and second-degree sexual assault.

Thomas Alee, 27

According to the report, the victim said that at approximately 4 a.m. that morning, the suspect, later identified as Alee, entered through her bedroom window.

Alee allegedly forced the victim out of the room at gunpoint and walked with her to three separate locations, where she was sexually assaulted and raped.

Detectives say through the investigation, Alee was developed as a suspect, and a photo array with Alee’s picture, along with five others, was presented to the victim, who “positively identified Thomas Alee as the suspect who perpretrated (sic) the crimes against her.”

According to the report, Alee is homeless. He’s currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond and has a court date scheduled April 19.