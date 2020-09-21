Man arrested in string of Siloam Springs burglaries

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a string of burglaries in Siloam Springs on the night of Thursday, September 17.

Donald Mouse Jr. has been charged with five counts of breaking or entering, five count of criminal mischief, felony theft, and possession of a controlled substance, according to a release from Captain Derek Spicer with the Siloam Springs Police Department on Monday.

Mouse Jr. was also charged with robbery and third-degree battery stemming from an incident on September 14.

Charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft of property are pending.

Police say Mouse Jr. is also a person of interest in two other aggravated robberies with investigations currently ongoing.

According to the Benton County Jail’s online detention log, Mouse Jr. is currently out on bond.