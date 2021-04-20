Man carjacked in Fayetteville on Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint overnight on Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at 2012 N. East Oaks in Fayetteville at around 12:49 a.m. when the driver’s side window was broken by “an apparent gunshot.”

The suspect then approached the victim and told him that he needed his vehicle, which he relinquished.

According to Murphy, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers