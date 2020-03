The deadly accident happened along Highway 412 outside of Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — One man is dead after a semi crash in Madison County, according to authorities.

Arkansas State Police said the accident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Monday (March 9) along Highway 412 approximately two miles outside of Huntsville.

The driver, a man from Florida, was trying to navigate a curve in the road, went off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, according to state police.

No one else was involved in the accident.