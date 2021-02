SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a man who broke through a frozen pond in the 2400 block of Longwood Street Tuesday evening.

According to firefighters on the scene, the man was able to get himself and his dog out of the icy water before firefighters arrived.

The fire department transported the man to a nearby hospital due to the cold. The dog is at home safe.

The fire department urges people to stay off frozen bodies of water.