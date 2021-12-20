Man hit and killed walking along I-49 in Fayetteville identified

View from an ARDOT iDriveArkansas camera on Friday, December 17 showing I-49 southbound shutdown after a pedestrian was hit. | Courtesy: IDriveArkansas.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Public Safety has issued a report containing details about the Friday evening accident that killed Louis Garland, 34, of Fayetteville.

The incident occurred at 6:55 pm. in the southbound lane of highway I-49 near Wedington exit 64, according to the report.

Garland entered the roadway on foot and was struck by a southbound Ford Taurus “with the passenger’s side front of the vehicle.”

After impact, he was struck again by an Acura MDX in the same manner.

Conditions at the time of the accident are described as wet and rainy, and there were many other incidents on the highway that night, including accidents, flooding, and road closings.

The report does not explain why Garland was walking in the right lane of the highway.

According to Arkansas Department of Public Safety records, this is the state’s 618th fatal crash in 2021.

At this time, it’s unknown if the driver who hit Garland is facing any charges.