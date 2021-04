FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville on Tuesday night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, it happened just south of Township Street and College Avenue at around 10:16 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His name has not been released at this time.

Police say the incident is under investigation.