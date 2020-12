FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central EMS transported one man to the hospital after a dog attack near the Razorback Greenway Trail in Fayetteville.

According to Central EMS, a man was walking on the Razorback Greenway Trail near Leverett Avenue and West Sycamore Street around 11:30 a.m.

Central EMS says the man was transported for a chest and hand injury. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

No word on if the dog has been captured.