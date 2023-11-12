PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies involved in the incident are Corporal Mason Bailey and Corporal Seth Coker.

The release said that Bailey has served with WCSO over five years and Coker has served with WCSO for almost four years.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting that took place near Prairie Grove on Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO says they received a call at approximately 3:18 a.m. about a domestic disturbance on Jim Hall Road near Prairie Grove.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they were met by the suspect who pointed a gun at them.

Deputies fired at the suspect and struck him and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The two deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, “as is normal procedure,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.