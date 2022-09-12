BEAVER LAKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man was killed in a multi-boat accident at Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.

Keith Stephens of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that Joseph Seargeant of Lowell was traveling in a fiberglass Ranger boat with one other person when they collided with another boat carrying two people.

According to Stephens, the driver of the second boat said he noticed Seargeant’s boat only had one navigation light on and attempted to avoid it but was unable and struck the victim’s boat.

The second boat’s occupants were able to locate Seargeant and his passenger and immediately began to perform CPR.

Seargeant was killed in the crash while the three other people involved were transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Arkansas Game and Fish is working to determine if Seargeant died from the crash itself or another medical cause.