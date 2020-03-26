Man pulled from Bella Vista lake, rushed to hospital

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Fire Department responded to Lake Norwood after a caller said a body was in the lake.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Bella Vista emergency services received a call of a body in the water at Lake Norwood near Docking Lane.

When crews arrived they found a man’s body submerged in Lake Norwood.

The fire department pulled the man’s body out of the water and immediately began CPR, according to Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city of Bella Vista.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Mercy hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

