Man robbed in Walmart parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Jeff Taylor, police responded to the Walmart on Elm Springs Road at around 7:10 a.m. for a report of a robbery in the parking lot.

Responding officers were advised that a black male approached another man who was walking toward the store and demanded money while showing a pistol that was in his waistband.

According to police, the suspect left toward the interstate in a silver passenger car.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.