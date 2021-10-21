Man shoots Fayetteville police vehicle with crossbow

Fayetteville Police caught a man outside the police station at 100 W Rock St. just south of the Fayetteville Square just around 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, after he shot a police cruiser with a crossbow. | Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police caught a man outside the police station after he shot a police cruiser with a crossbow.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, around 1 p.m. at 100 W Rock St just south of the Fayetteville Square, a man arrived outside and shot the vehicle.

The single arrow went into the rear of the vehicle. No officers were hurt.

The man was taken into custody, according to Sgt. Murphy. His name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.