Man shot on Shiloh Drive overnight in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot overnight in the city on Friday.

At approximately 3:37 a.m. on Friday, the department received a report of a man shot near the intersection of Shiloh Drive and Persimmon Street, outside of a vehicle on the roadway.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the man, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and there is no threat to the general public, Murphy said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

