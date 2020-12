FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Police are looking for a man who stole a $70,000 bracelet from Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said a man stole the bracelet on Friday, December 4 around 12 p.m.

Murphy said the man didn’t have any weapons and no one was injured.

Please call Detective Lee at (479) 587-3520 ref. case #2020-90844 if you have any information.