Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after fight near Sulphur Springs

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital on Friday, November 5 with life-threatening injuries after a fight near Sulphur Springs.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, two men got into a fight around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 23,000 block of Honey Creek Road in Benton County.

Jenkins said investigators are working to figure out what happened that resulted in a man with life-threatening injuries. Jenkins was not able to provide what type of injuries the man suffered.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.

Names of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we gather more information.

