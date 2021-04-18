March for Daunte Wright to take place at Fayetteville Square Sunday afternoon

(FILE) Black Lives Matter supporters fill the Fayetteville Square in protest following the death of George Floyd. June 2, 2020 (KNWA & Fox 24 Photo/Tristan Hill)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local advocacy organizations plan to hold a protest in the heart of Fayetteville Sunday.

Bridge the Gap NWA and The Ozarks Coalition plan to rally for a Black Lives Matter, Justice for Daunte Wright protest at the Fayetteville Square from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

Leaders from Bridge the Gap NWA said on Facebook, “The time is now to hit the streets and march and demand justice for Daunte Wright, another young unarmed black man shot by Minneapolis police. We will no longer be silent.”

Daunte Wright was killed in a shooting that followed a police altercation in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Police say Wright was pulled over for expired tags on Sunday, but they attempted to arrest him after they realized he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on previous charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, shown shooting Wright in bodycam footage of the altercation, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter.

