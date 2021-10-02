Mariachi Festival celebrates Hispanic culture in NWA

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Mariachi Festival is helping celebrate Hispanic heritage in Northwest Arkansas.

The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas hosted this year’s Mariachi Festival.

Participants had the opportunity to enjoy live performances, mariachi music and food vendors.

Organizers say the festival is a way to shed light on the Hispanic community in Northwest Arkansas.

“I think it’s important to get to know each other,” said Latin Art Organization President Tessie Hernandez.

Hernandez says the Mariachi Festival will be an annual event. No word yet on when next year’s festival will take place.

Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated through October 15th.

