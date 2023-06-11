SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local bookstore amplifying minority authors is now open.

Mas Libritos features books written and illustrated by authors in the Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. The bookstore is located in Bites and Bowls in Springdale.

The founder and owner, Diana Dominguez said it’s important for people to see themselves represented in books.

“People have been showing up today and it really speaks to them wanting to see that representation whether that’s cultural, language, or also other kind of identity markers,” said Dominguez.

You can follow Mas Libritos on Facebook for the store’s hours.