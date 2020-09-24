Maxine’s Tap Room temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Maxine’s Tap Room Fayetteville on Block Street announced on its Facebook page Thursday the well-known bar will be closed for several days after employees test positive for COVID-19.

“We knew this was coming. We just didn’t know when. But we have a strict protocol in place,” the post said. “Two of our staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Which goes to show you that even when you are the strictest and safest, this virus is still in our community.”

Most of the bar’s staff have received rapid tests and are in quarantine for the next 3-5 days. The business will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

“Thank you for understanding that our first priority is to keep our staff and guests safe. And we hope to continue with our regular scheduled programming next week,” the post said.