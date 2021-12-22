Mayor of Tontitown resigns

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Paul Colvin Jr., the Mayor of Tontitown, resigned at noon on December 22.

When KNWA/FOX24 contacted Colvin and asked for a reason for his decision, he replied via texts, “Apparently the City Council can do a better job of running the city than me. I wish them well.”

Colvin was elected to the position in 2014. A pre-election lawsuit alleged that he was not actually a resident of Tontitown, and was only claiming to live at his mother’s residence.

“Colvin is attempting to circumvent Arkansas law by claiming to have moved into the incorporated city limits of Tontitown so that he can run for the position of mayor,” the lawsuit stated.

The court ruled in Colvin’s favor, leaving him on the ballot, and he was elected with 51.35% of the vote. He was re-elected in 2018.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Tontitown City Council members for comment but has not heard back.