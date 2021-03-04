McClard’s Bar-B-Q opening new location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas barbecue staple is expanding for the first time in over 92 years from its original location in Hot Springs.

McClard’s Bar-B-Q, known around the Natural State for its delta-style tamales and house-smoked barbecue, will open a new restaurant in Rogers on April 1, 2021, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The new restaurant will be located at 5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy, Suite 100 in Rogers.

The new McClard’s Bar-B-Q will retain the traditional Hot Springs menu, but will also include new features like brunch, a full bar, and event caterings.

“We’re using all the same methods and recipes that made the historical McClard’s Bar-B-Q what it is today,” said co-owner Hunter Thomason. “The traditional McClard’s fare will be just as amazing, but we’re adding some new touches like brunch and some healthy options for the folks in Northwest Arkansas to enjoy. We think longtime McClard’s fans and newcomers alike will be thoroughly impressed.”

According to Thursday’s, release, McClard’s Bar-B-Q has been featured in the Travel Channel’s “Top Ten Barbecue Restaurants,” Southern Living Magazine’s “40 Things Every Southerner Ought to Do,” Food Network’s “The Best Of,” and Patricia Schultz’s “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.”

You can learn more at www.mcclardsnwa.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

