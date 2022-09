ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The chefs at the Pinnacle Country Club for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship get up around 3 a.m. each morning to prepare meals for the women on the LPGA Tour.

Some days the chefs are making around 800 meals. Sous Chef Katherine Downs said the tournament is her favorite time of the year.

Along with the players, chefs are feeding their catties, family members and tournament staff. They provide them breakfast and dinner.