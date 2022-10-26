FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie “What Happens Later,” a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Northwest Arkansas Airport.

In addition to starring in the film, Ryan is directing and listed as a co-writer. According to Variety, the film is described as an “evolved and nostalgic” take on the “rom-com” genre.

The film’s logline reads, “What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart.”

Below are photos of Ryan and Duchovny, as well as the production:

According to Variety, the movie follows ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) who are reunited for the first time since their split decades prior when they both find themselves snowed in, in transit, at an airport overnight. Willa is still the wilful, independent spirit she once was, free of any ties, while the recently separated Bill is reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter.

All each of them wants is to get home but over the course of the night, they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past, along with what could have been and what might well be again. But when the versions of their shared history don’t quite add up, where do they go from there?

“What Happens Later” is set to be released in theaters in 2023.