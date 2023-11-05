HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meg Ryan’s movie which was filmed in Northwest Arkansas hit theaters nationwide on Friday.

The romantic comedy movie titled “What Happens Later,” stars Ryan and David Duchovny as two ex-lovers snowed in at a regional airport overnight. In addition to starring in the film, Ryan was the director and co-writer.

The airport used in the film was the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in Highfill. Ryan and Duchovny were spotted at the airport filming the movie in October of last year.

“Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted,” IMDB describes the storyline.

The movie is one hour and 45 minutes long and is rated R. According to IMDB, the movie has grossed over $1.5 million in its opening week.