ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A public memorial service for Benton County Detective Paul Newell, who died during the Wreaths Across America escort, will take place at 10:30 a.m Dec. 28 at Cross Church in Rogers with a procession to follow.

The procession will start after the service is over. The start time is estimated to be at noon and will end at the Maysville Community Cemetery. Directions can be found below.

The route is as follows: (all are welcome to line the route as the procession comes through)

Leaving Cross Church and going northbound on S. 52nd St. Proceed north on S. 52nd St. to SW. Walton Blvd. At SW. Walton Blvd., the procession will go west. The procession will proceed on SW. Walton Blvd. to SW. 14th St. At SW. 14th St., the procession will go west. The procession will proceed on SW. 14th St. and when it reaches the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the procession will stop on SW. 14th St. (in front of the Sheriff’s Office) for 30 seconds. After the 30-second stop, the procession will proceed on SW. 14th St. to SW. Elm Tree Rd. At SW. Elm Tree Rd. the procession will go north. The procession will proceed on SW. Elm Tree Rd. to State Highway 72. At State Highway 72, the procession will turn west. The procession will continue west on State Highway 72 through Hiwasse and into Gravette until it reaches State Highway 59. At State Highway 59, the procession will go north and then go west on State Highway 72. The procession will continue west on State Highway 72 into Maysville. At the State Highway 72 and State Highway 43 intersection, the procession will go north on State Highway 43. The procession will proceed on State Highway 43 for approximately 1 mile and turn into the Maysville Community Cemetery.

A memorial dedicated to Det. Mike Newell, with his motor on display

Newell, 51, died on Dec. 17 on Walton Boulevard while escorting materials to the Fayetteville National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event honoring fallen veterans.

Detective Newell served for 24 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, starting his career in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.