BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospitals announced the closure of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing location located at 3101 SE 14th St., in Bentonville, Ark. Saturday, Jan. 15 due to winter weather.

The location is located between Interstate-49 and the Northwest Arkansas Community College. Mercy said it will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and make a decision regarding the opening or closure of the site on Sunday, Jan. 16.