Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas vaccinates first employee

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers vaccinated its first employee on Tuesday.

Dr. Jason McKinney received the first shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at 11:15 a.m. It was administered by Dr. Sonal Bhakta.

An additional 20 physicians will be vaccinated today, according to the hospital.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said 18 hospitals have been approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Two, including Mercy (along with one pharmacy and the ADH), received the first shipment on Monday.

