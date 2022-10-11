ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to alleviate barriers people with disabilities face when seeking employment in the work industry, Mercy announced it is hosting inclusive interview events in four of its most popular communities.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas will host its event on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the auditorium of the hospital campus in Rogers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can visit careers.mercy.net/events to register and get an interview scheduled.

“Challenges some job seekers face are things most of us take for granted, such as being able to hear the hiring manager or see facial expressions,” said Marisa Hiatt, manager of Mercy disability inclusion operations. “These individuals are eager to work and are often overlooked by many organizations.”

According to a press release, attendees are invited to illustrate what makes them a good fit for Mercy, such as a slideshow or picture resume. In addition, Mercy says it actively provides ongoing education to co-workers and leaders to promote inclusive hiring and inform them about interviewing and employment resources for disabled candidates.

“A common misconception is individuals with disabilities are best suited for roles with limited public interaction and cannot adapt to changes in routine,” said Ashley McCasland, one of two certified diversity and inclusion recruiters at Mercy. “What we have learned in speaking to many of our candidates with disabilities is their interest and skills sets vary, and our goal is for Mercy to find a fit for all applicants; not to place them in a specific role due to a disability.”

Mercy adds that it has grown its programs through the assistance of its disability, equity, inclusion, and belonging advisory board and built relationships with the state rehabilitation associations.

It was honored by the Missouri Rehabilitation Association as Employer of the Year in 2021 for its focus on disability recruitment efforts. In November, Mercy recruiters will reportedly go through inclusive hiring training and educate leaders on diversity etiquette and inclusive interviewing checklists.

These hiring events are during October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and only one part of Mercy’s larger focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, the health system said.