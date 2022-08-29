TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school-based Mercy health clinic in collaboration with Springdale Public Schools has opened in Tontitown, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the clinic is open to patients at Jim D. Rollins School of Innovation, but serves more than their students, staff, and family members, as the clinic says everyone is welcome.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to care for the students and staff at Rollins because I believe a successful learning environment includes wellness,” said Diana Franklin, a Mercy family nurse practitioner. “Our Mercy clinic makes access even easier for parents to take care of the health needs of their children, and I think that’s something all of us are excited about.”

Mercy says the addition of the school-based Mercy clinic will improve health equity in the area. According to the National Institutes of Health, school-based clinics help the needs of disadvantaged populations by “removing barriers to health care services.”

The new clinic is located at 354 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tontitown. Its operating hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The clinic will remain open year-round.

To schedule an appointment, call 479-338-5097, visit their website, or walk in during clinic hours.