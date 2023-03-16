A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman was sentenced Wednesday to over nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 2022, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Edna May Meadath, 63, in Springdale, Ark.

During the search, detectives reportedly located multiple digital scales, multiple drug ledgers, packaging materials for the sale and distribution of meth, two meth smoking pipes, banking receipts, and approximately 661 grams of suspected meth, according to documents.

The Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory was able to confirm the suspected substance was methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.