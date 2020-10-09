Military planes relocating to XNA due to Hurricane Delta

Northwest Arkansas News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi is relocating several military planes to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to protect them from Hurricane Delta, according to a post from XNA on Friday.

According to the airport, there will be a mix of T-6s, T-1s, and T-38s.

“XNA is honored to provide space to protect our nations’ military aircraft from Hurricane Delta!” the post reads.

Keep an eye on the skies, as XNA says there should be more flying over Northwest Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

