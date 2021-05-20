Mini food pantry available at Union Station bus stop on University of Arkansas campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas’ Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry has launched a portable cabinet stocked with non-perishable food for those in need at the heart of the U of A’s campus.

The cabinet was made possible as a part of a coordinated effort between the Full Circle Food Pantry, the Volunteer Action Center, Associated Student Government, and Transit and Parking.

Student leaders said the mini pantry is intended to help not only students, but the Northwest Arkansas community as a whole. That’s why they made the decision to place it at a popular stop on the Razorback Transit bus routes that serve all of Fayetteville.

Officials said the Full Circle Food Pantry will remain the first option on campus as a resource for those who need assistance. It is open to those with a university ID during certain hours each week on Mondays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.; and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anyone on campus who wants to place nonperishable items in the food pantry cabinet in Union Station may do so. Those who donate are asked to make sure that all items are unopened and have good expiration dates.

