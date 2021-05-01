Miniature horses run in a Derby of their own, right in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the nation spent the day sipping their mint juleps while watching the Kentucky Derby, a local “Mini Derby” took place here in Northwest Arkansas.

The ninth annual Mini Derby was held at the Equestrian Stables in Rogers Saturday.

At the event, attendees wore their fancy attire, participated in a silent auction and watched some live miniature horse racing.

“If you can’t go to the Kentucky Derby, this is the next best thing. You can wear your big hat, your bowtie, come out and have a mint julep and watch little mini races,” said organizer Shanna Dozier.

Proceeds from the event benefit Northwest Arkansas families with children who have special needs.