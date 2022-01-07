Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town heading to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced in a Friday, Jan. 7 press release Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be coming to the Rogers venue as a part of a co-headlining tour on May 8.

The “Bandwagon Tour” will also feature The Cadillac Three as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in-person at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added for $10 each. Add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method they selected at checkout.