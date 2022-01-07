Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town heading to Walmart AMP

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced in a Friday, Jan. 7 press release Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be coming to the Rogers venue as a part of a co-headlining tour on May 8.

The “Bandwagon Tour” will also feature The Cadillac Three as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in-person at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added for $10 each. Add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method they selected at checkout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play