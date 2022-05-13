FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The body of a missing woman from Fayetteville was found early Friday afternoon.

Shelby Ratliff, 28, was reported missing on May 5.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville firefighters located and recovered Ratliff’s remains from the Town Branch Creek.

According to police, the initial investigation leads them to believe that this was a drowning incident directly related to the severe weather last week.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we continue to learn more.