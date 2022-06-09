GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Garfield, Arkansas couple who went missing while camping in Colorado within the last week was found safe Thursday, authorities announced.

According to the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Department, Robert and Mary Jane Bowman were in the Alamosa area when they were last seen and stopped checking in with their Arkansas family.

Police say the couple was located in Creede, Colorado after a citizen tip led authorities in the right direction.

Alamosa County Sheriffs thanked all of the law enforcement agencies that helped in the search.