VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Antonio Estupinian, 22, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Estupinian is wanted for Domestic Battery in the Second Degree. He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 150 lbs, and may have a goatee.

Police say he has tattoos on his right hand, left leg, and left forearm. The tattoo on his left forearm spells out “Kristy.”

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Lt. Randy Allen at 474-1234.