Missouri approves final stretch of Bella Vista Bypass

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (KNWA/KFTA) —The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the final stretch of the Bella Vista Bypass, or I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector, at a meeting on April 1.
The final five miles of I-49 in Missouri between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas state line in McDonald County were awarded, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
The project was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Columbia for $58.7 million.
Construction is expected to begin in late April or early May with completion by Sept. 30, 2021.
Project Facts:
- Complete final five miles of I-49 in Missouri between Pineville and Missouri/Arkansas border
- Relocate four-lane divided highway to the west of existing U.S. Route 71
- New roadway will meet interstate standards with access only at interchanges
- New interchange built at Missouri Route 90 west of Jane
- When Missouri/Arkansas Connector completed, I-49 will stretch 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smith, Ark.
For more information on the project, click here.