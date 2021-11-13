Modern gun deer hunting season underway in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Modern gun deer hunting season is officially underway in Arkansas as of Saturday.

As hunters head out to their deer stands, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind hunters of the role that safe and legal hunting plays in the conservation of Arkansas’ natural resources.

According to state law, all hunters are required to carry a valid state hunting license while hunting, and they must check all harvested deer within 12 hours.

Go to agfc.com to learn more about gettin a license and how to report harvested deer.