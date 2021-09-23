MoDOT announces ribbon cutting ceremony for Bella Vista Bypass

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A ribbon ceremony will be held at the end of September, as completion nears of the Bella Vista Bypass is completed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Arkansas Department of Transportation, along with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, will host the ceremony to help celebrate the completion of the I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, on the new I-49 lanes at the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

Attendees traveling to the site from the Missouri side should plan to enter from the Missouri Route 90 access point and follow the signs and directions from crew members along the route.

The final segment measures just five miles, though the completed I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector stretches 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The newly constructed highway will open to the public on Friday, October 1.