BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary has announced its performance lineup and schedule for the remainder of the year as summer ends and we head into the fall.

The contemporary art space says a diverse lineup of artists will deliver “genre-bending performances,” from dynamic collaborations between Northwest Arkansas artists to international touring acrobatic theatre as it continues to host artists engaging in thoughtful experimentation and play.

Below are the performances guests can expect to see at the Momentary through the rest of the year:

Collision: When Visions Combine – Aug. 27, 5-9 p.m.

An exploration of process, exchange, and play, this collaborative performance experience invites eight local artists to create and perform together for one night only. Presented in collaboration between the Momentary and CACHE, artists have been paired together based on their individual practices and interests, as well as how they might complement or challenge one another. The outcome? Together, the artists’ practices merge into a 15-minute set, to be performed twice over the course of the evening and throughout the Momentary.

Tickets are free.

Bodies in the Land – week-long durational performance by Marilyn Arsem – Sept. 13-18 open to close

This work by seminal performance artist Marilyn Arsem responds to one of the exhibitions currently on view at the Momentary, A Divided Landscape, and to the elusiveness of the presence of the people who have occupied this place and altered the landscape. Accounts of migration, ambition, and love alongside violence, illness, and death offer us insight into a world forgotten – and perhaps a key to understanding our world today.

Tickets are free.

All-female acrobatic theatre company Mimbre – Oct. 1 at noon & 4 p.m., Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

All-female acrobatic theatre company Mimbre is back on tour this year with a production which mixes dance, theatre and circus. Lifted is a collection of funny, poetic and surprising moments exploring what it means when one body is carried by another. Or when one person carries two people. Or when a person doesn’t want to be carried… Or when three people find the perfect balance.The constant presence of physical contact and trust in Lifted is even more powerful after our experiences through the pandemic. Our human need for touch, alongside our complex relationship to the safety of and consent to physical contact, are addressed in playful and serious ways.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for members. $5 student tickets are available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID. Purchase here.

Inverse – Nov. 4-6

A three-day performance art festival in Bentonville, Arkansas. Liveness, experimentation, and radical approaches to the important issues of our moment, these artists are in constant interrogation of material, form, and gesture offering new ideas and perspectives to how we experience the world.

Sign up for email alerts to know when tickets become available.

Imani Uzuri – Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Join in for an unforgettable weekend with Imani Uzuri, an award-winning vocalist, composer, experimental librettist, and improviser the Village Voice called “a post-modernist Bessie Smith.” Saturday’s performance will be, Uzuri’s Hush Arbor (The Opera), a contemporary chamber opera inspired by the “hush arbors” created by enslaved African Americans in the antebellum South to secretly worship, commune, and strategize rebellion. For this presentation, Uzuri and the ensemble will share a special chamber concert performance of Hush Arbor (The Opera) (featuring strings, voices, piano, flute, tambourine, and guitars), followed by a conversation between composer Imani Uzuri and scholar Dr. Matthew D. Morrison.

“Hush Arbor” tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for members, $10 student tickets available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID. SIgn up for email alerts through the website.

All performances will be held at The Momentary.