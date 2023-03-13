BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary art museum has started a remodel and will close Onyx coffee for a few weeks. The Tower Bar will offer coffee service during the day to accommodate the temporary closure.

The Tower Bar will be open to everyone Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the remodel, according to a press release. The remodel will not impact any programs or galleries.

As the east side of the Momentary will be remodeled, guests can still access the RØDE House from the outside entrance, according to the press release. The Momentary shop will remain open through April 10.

The Momentary is open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the evenings, the Tower Bar will be open Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Learn about the latest exhibits on the website.