More than 40 job openings offered at upcoming career fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 40 job openings will be offered at an upcoming hiring event in Fayetteville.

Employees at TEC Staffing Services said they need to hire more than 40 people for various companies in the Fayetteville area.

They’re looking to hire full-time quality assurance technicians, concrete workers, maintenance technicians, factory product workers, construction cleanup employees, landscape workers, custodians and janitors, forklift drivers, factory machine operators, delivery drivers, product assemblers and packers, and warehouse workers.

Starting pay is between $10 and $18 per hour, according to TEC Staffing Services.

The event will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at TEC Staffing Services, 1895 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Hiring managers will be at the event to accept applications and conduct interviews.

Anyone who attends is asked to bring their photo ID.