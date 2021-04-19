Mother of 18-month-old killed in 2017 pleads guilty to abuse of a corpse

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mother of an 18-month-old that was killed in 2017 pleaded guilty to felony abuse of a corpse.

Maria Giron-Molina, 24, was sentenced to 10 years suspended imposition of sentence, with nearly 3 and a half years being recorded as time served.

According to a plea questionnaire, Giron-Molina had discussed changing her plea deal to guilty for three years.

In 2017, the boyfriend of Giron-Molina, Tyler Hobbs, suffocated the 18-month-old and concealed the child’s body in a plastic tub for over two weeks.

Hobbs pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.