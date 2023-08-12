ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community worked together on Saturday to make sure the memories of Ashley Bush and her daughter Valkyrie are not forgotten.

Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone, and her daughter were both found dead in McDonald County Missouri in November of 2022. Bush had been pregnant with baby Valkyrie when they died.

On Saturday, people gathered for a memorial ride and fundraiser in Ashley and Valkyrie’s memory. It took off from Pig Trail Harley Davidson in Rogers.

Matt du Four is a motorcycle rider who helped organize the event. He said Ashley’s birthday was on August 1st and today’s ride was about celebrating her life.

“As motorcyclists, this is our way to honor someone, is to ride for them. Ashley loved motorcycles, she loved the color yellow and the color black. This is all about her and this ride is our way to give memory to her. It’s almost like our moment of silence,” said du Four.

All the proceeds raised from the event go to the three children that Ashley left behind. He says they are going to hold this ride every year to raise money for them to put into a bank account for when they are 18 years old.

Amber and Jamie Waterman are facing charges for Ashley and Valkyrie’s deaths.

Amber is charged with kidnapping resulting in death and her husband Jamie is charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. Both have pleaded not guilty to their charges.