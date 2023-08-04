FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This weekend you and your family can enjoy free music and carnival games as Mount Sequoyah celebrates 100 years.

When Mount Sequoyah first started, it was a Methodist Church. Since 2016, it changed from a historic church to a historic non-profit organization.

President and CEO of the Mount Sequoyah Center Emily Gentry says she hopes people can see how far Mount Sequoyah has come.

“So, my hope is that this is while we’re celebrating a hundred years, we’re also celebrating kind of the new life for Mount Sequoyah, so that next hundred years as well,” said Gentry.

There will also be a face painter, a food truck, balloon animals, and more for families to enjoy.

The carnival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.