Movie shot in Northwest Arkansas to make local debut at 112 Drive In

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A movie filmed in Northwest Arkansas is set to make its local debut at the 112 Drive In Theater in Fayetteville, according to a release from SkipStone Pictures on Wednesday.

“Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” will debut locally on July 8 for one night only at the 112 Drive In. It’s the second movie shot in Northwest Arkansas by SkipStone Pictures.

The first, a movie titled F.R.E.D.I., will also be screened on July 8 as a double feature.

Shot in Bentonville, Fayetteville, and the surrounding area, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets is “a delightful suspense filled, full family-adventure, story of five teenagers who compete to win a “Smart” mansion designed and owned by the inexplicable Tech Billionaire and scientist, Atticus Virtue.”

Virtue is played by Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, Sun Records).

For more information on tickets and social distancing guidelines, visit the 112 Drive In website or call (479) 442-4542.

