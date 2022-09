SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-vehicle accident is impacting several lanes of Interstate 49 southbound Thursday morning.

ACTIS says the accident occurred at the Highway 612 Interchange just south of Lowell. According to iDrive traffic cameras, emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreckage.





Authorities report possible injuries to those involved. If you are traveling in this area, please consider alternate routes.